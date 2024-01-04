Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice' A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu. 4 January 2024 3:45 PM
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’ 34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape. 4 January 2024 12:21 PM
Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday. 4 January 2024 11:11 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
View all Politics
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you "If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler. 29 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Business
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some. 4 January 2024 1:55 PM
FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time. 4 January 2024 1:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe) Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India. 29 December 2023 10:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal A video of a whale shark spotted at Cape Town's popular Clifton Beach Spot earlier today is grabbing everyone's attention. 4 January 2024 3:44 PM
Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake Layla Kolbe confirmed that the family, who now reside in Tokyo, were safe with an update on Instagram. 4 January 2024 1:05 PM
David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment But they are SO cute. 3 January 2024 3:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024

4 January 2024 7:14 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
Lotto results
Lotto Plus 2
lotto plus 1

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 3 January 2024 are:

Lotto: 07, 18, 32, 36, 38, 52 B: 25

Lotto Plus 1: 13, 15, 28, 41, 42, 44 B: 34

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 26, 42, 44, 48, 50 B: 33

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024




4 January 2024 7:14 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
Lotto results
Lotto Plus 2
lotto plus 1

More from Lifestyle

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge

4 January 2024 2:04 PM

Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave

4 January 2024 1:55 PM

It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair adds 11 new destinations flights in Southern Africa. Picture credit: Twitter

FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world

4 January 2024 1:44 PM

The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A worn-out empty wallet. Picture: Pixabay.com

New year, new budget? Tips to help compound your 2024 finances

4 January 2024 12:19 PM

Sean Kelly, Director at Paragon Wealth Managers shares ways to manage your finances for success in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Kerde Severin - pexels.com

Food, fashion, music, business and tech trends taking over in 2024...

4 January 2024 10:37 AM

Kirsty Bisset, MD at Have You Heard Marketing speaks about possible major trends we will all see in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend

3 January 2024 4:47 PM

Did your dream spot make the list?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antoniodiaz/123rf.com

Why you should pick up a new hobby in 2024 (or make time for an old one)

3 January 2024 3:44 PM

As we kick off a new year, it is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby or project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job

3 January 2024 2:08 PM

R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

[LISTEN] Why South Africa NEEDS to reinvigorate its savings culture

3 January 2024 12:24 PM

In our current economic climate, South Africans are struggling to save which could have long lasting consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: NBC News, screengrab from YouTube

[WATCH] 'A plane on its way to hell.' Japan Airlines jet catches flames

3 January 2024 11:01 AM

A Japan Airlines jet carrying hundreds of passengers collided with an earthquake relief aircraft and burst into flames.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal

Entertainment

Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole

Local

34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

Local

EWN Highlights

IS jihadists claim Iran suicide bombings that killed 84

4 January 2024 9:35 PM

Repeat offenders illegally trying to enter SA a big challenge for BMA

4 January 2024 8:30 PM

Soshanguve mass shooting: Family of teen victim fear accused will get bail

4 January 2024 8:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA