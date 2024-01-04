Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 3 January 2024 are:
Lotto: 07, 18, 32, 36, 38, 52 B: 25
Lotto Plus 1: 13, 15, 28, 41, 42, 44 B: 34
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 26, 42, 44, 48, 50 B: 33
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 03/01/24 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 3, 2024
#LOTTO: 07, 18, 32, 36, 38, 52#B: 25
#LOTTOPLUS1: 13, 15, 28, 41, 42, 44#B: 34#LOTTOPLUS2: 06, 26, 42, 44, 48, 50#B: 33 pic.twitter.com/zAfpTYLOjC
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024
More from Lifestyle
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge
Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024.Read More
Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave
It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some.Read More
FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world
The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time.Read More
New year, new budget? Tips to help compound your 2024 finances
Sean Kelly, Director at Paragon Wealth Managers shares ways to manage your finances for success in 2024.Read More
Food, fashion, music, business and tech trends taking over in 2024...
Kirsty Bisset, MD at Have You Heard Marketing speaks about possible major trends we will all see in 2024.Read More
Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend
Did your dream spot make the list?Read More
Why you should pick up a new hobby in 2024 (or make time for an old one)
As we kick off a new year, it is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby or project.Read More
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job
R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach.Read More
[LISTEN] Why South Africa NEEDS to reinvigorate its savings culture
In our current economic climate, South Africans are struggling to save which could have long lasting consequences.Read More