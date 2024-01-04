Food, fashion, music, business and tech trends taking over in 2024...





John Maytham speaks to Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director at Have You Heard Marketing about possible trends to look out for in food, fashion, music, business and tech for 2024. Listen below.

Bisset says an overall trend this year is artificial intelligence... in every sector.

Assume that AI is going to underpin everything. It's always there. Kirsty Bisset, MD - Have You Heard Marketing

Trends forecasted for 2024 around the five areas impacting most people's lives are:

Food

• Virtuous and indulgent foods on the rise

• K-Food AKA, Korean food like KFC (not that one) - Korean Fried Chicken, flavours and cuisine expected to become increasing popular

• Focus on sustainable foods, where food is coming from, and how it's made. Considering food's impact on the environment is set to be top of mind

• Ultra processed foods and junk food will be swapped for less processed methods

Fashion

• Preppy, girlie, clean, neat and tailored aesthetics set to become popular

• Sustainable fashion practices and consumerism rise to the top

• Layering, timeless and classic investment pieces are in style

• 'Grandpa-core' set to become a norm - think chic cardigans, customised clothing, retro street wear

Music

• Futuristic and nostalgic music trends set to rise to the top of the charts

• An uptake of jazz and retro music - set to roll out into the way people dress and influence the aesthetic of some environments

• A new era of music festivals where artists incorporate new tech and a mix of genres into sets

Business

• Cyber reliance and resilience to become increasingly popular for businesses to protect their online spaces

• Companies and individuals to focus on upskilling

Tech

• Green tech: Sustainability continues to take center stage to help corporations reach their 2030 eco-goals

• Focus on how tech can be durable, recyclable and reusable from the design stage

• Individuals to leverage tech-use to minimise their personal impact on the environment, e.g. buying electric cars, cycling and going green with consumption

• Generative artificial intelligence to be used more effectively - "when it's used properly, it's like having a super smart personal assistant."

