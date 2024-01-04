Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole





Ray White speaks with Singabakho Nxumalo, a Correctional Services Spokesperson and Mpumelelo Zikalala, a Legal Analyst.

Pistorius will be released on parole after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The conditions of his parole include not being allowed to consume alcohol and conduct any media interviews.

To protect the victims of his crimes and also parolees, we restrict engagement with media. Singabakho Nxumalo, Correctional Services Spokesperson

Oscar Pistorius in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN

Pistorius will be monitored until his sentence expires in 2029.

Nxumalo says that these parole conditions also help parolees adjust to a normal way of living.

If Pistorius does not comply with his parole conditions, he will go back to prison for the rest of his sentence.

