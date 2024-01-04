Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole
Ray White speaks with Singabakho Nxumalo, a Correctional Services Spokesperson and Mpumelelo Zikalala, a Legal Analyst.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Pistorius will be released on parole after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.
The conditions of his parole include not being allowed to consume alcohol and conduct any media interviews.
To protect the victims of his crimes and also parolees, we restrict engagement with media.Singabakho Nxumalo, Correctional Services Spokesperson
Pistorius will be monitored until his sentence expires in 2029.
Nxumalo says that these parole conditions also help parolees adjust to a normal way of living.
If Pistorius does not comply with his parole conditions, he will go back to prison for the rest of his sentence.
This article first appeared on 702 : Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN
More from Local
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'
A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu.Read More
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’
34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.Read More
'Swim only where lifeguards are present', appeals CoCT following 7 drownings
The City of Cape Town said there have been seven confirmed drownings since the beginning of December - all of them happening at beaches that are not designated swimming areas, said Mayco member Patricia van der Ross.Read More
Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE
Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.Read More
Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’
A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins.Read More
More than 200 people arrested in Cape Town over the festive season
In addition to drunk driving offences, police also recovered firearms, and issued thousands of fines for traffic and by-law transgressions.Read More
Heavy traffic expected on WC roads as people return from festive holidays
Authorities are appealing to the motorists to be patient and exercise extra caution, as some of its provincial roads are still under maintenance.Read More
Significant budget cuts impacted plans to build 21 new schools, says WCED
Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said that the department could only build nine new schools as a result of the budget cuts from national government last year.Read More
Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival
Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.Read More