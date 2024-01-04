New year, new budget? Tips to help compound your 2024 finances
Sean Kelly, Director at Paragon Wealth Managers shares ways to manage your finances for success in 2024.
Listen to the interview below.
The beginning of the new year is a good time to examine your financial goals, revisit or start on them if you have none.
Some financial tips Kelly recommends are:
• Examine your long and short term goals and draft a budget to fit your financial goals for the year.
• Get a financial advisor if you need professional help.
• Consider investing and saving your money
The difference between investing and saving...
Kelly says investing is to help you plan for long-term future goals like retirement or buying property in five or six years while savings is more about planning for short-term goals like an overseas trip that you'd like to go on in three months or putting a deposit down on a car you'd like to purchase within a year or so.
The most popular investment options available are those that offer tax-free savings.
Typically, there are no limits on how you can invest the money which pays out, should you want to invest in offshore options. Retirement funds are another popular option because they pay out a set amount over time while you're working - this is a more fixed option than the former and can be limited when it comes to using the payment to invest in offshore options.
When it comes to investing, diversifying your money is important, says Kelly.
Diversify your investments, local or cash bonds to suit your current financial needs and relook them if your financial position changes.Sean Kelly, Director - Paragon Wealth Managers
Kelly also suggests that a realistic return on investment on a portfolio that's typically 60% equity and 40% bond should see around eight to 12% ZAR return.
Whereas, offshore investments should see a return of 12 to 15 percent - both these returns depend on how long you've been investing and how well you've diversified your portfolio in the financial market. Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : New year, new budget? Tips to help compound your 2024 finances
