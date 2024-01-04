



Ray White speaks with Kgoshi Mokoena, Chairperson of Contralesa.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Thousands of initiates in the Eastern Cape have recently graduated from initiation schools and returned home.

However, questions have been raised about the danger of initiation after a number of young boys died in the process.

There have been calls to regulate the cultural practice in an attempt to protect initiates and curb these deaths.

Government has plans to change their approach to initiation and adopt year-long planning instead of using seasonal measures.

Mokoena says that law enforcement authorities need to thoroughly investigate what has happened and determine if there was a human error leading to the deaths.

Initiation schools have been urged to ensure the boys who come to them are safe at all times. Picture: Asanda Austin Jezile/Eyewitness News

Let’s have more hands in this thing… we cannot lose our boys in this magnitude. Kgoshi Mokoena, Chairperson of Contralesa

This is no more just an incident, it’s a disaster - a disaster that needs extraordinary measures to curb this thing because there’s no way parents will send their boys to the mountain only for them to come back being corpses. Kgoshi Mokoena, Chairperson of Contralesa

This article first appeared on 702 : 34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’