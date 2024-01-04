Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave
January is the perfect time to get your leave requests in.
For the 9 to 5’ers, here are some tips and tricks on how to maximise your 2024 annual leave:
2024 Public Holidays
South Africa will have 14 public holidays this year.
This includes an additional day off to celebrate a public holiday that falls over a weekend and the anticipated day off for this year’s elections.
While the official voting day is yet to be announced, it is anticipated that it will fall around the same time as the previous national election which was held on 8 May 2019.
Mzansi's 2024 public holidays are:
1 January: New Year’s Day
21 March: Human Rights Day
29 March: Good Friday
1 April: Family Day
27 April: Freedom Day
1 May: Workers’ Day
May (TBD) – 2024 National Election
16 June: Youth Day
17 June: Public holiday (Youth Day observed)
9 August: National Women’s Day
24 September: Heritage Day
16 December: Day of Reconciliation
25 December: Christmas Day
26 December: Day of Goodwill
Dates you need to book for extra time off and leave day savings:
March – April:
Easter falls on 29 March (Friday) to 1 April (Monday).
Take off Monday, 25 March to Thursday 28 March OR Tuesday, 2 April to Friday, 5 April to get 10 whopping days off.
April – May:
With 27 April (Freedom Day), take off Monday, 20 April to Friday 3 May to get nine days off.
June: With Youth Day on Sunday, 16 June, the day will be observed on Monday 17 June.
Take off Tuesday, 18 June to Friday, 21 June to get nine days off.
August:
Women's Day is on Friday, 9 August.
You’ll get nine consecutive days off (including two weekends) by taking leave from Monday, 5 August to Thursday, 8 August.
December:
There are three public holidays on 16, 25 and 26 December.
Enjoy nine days off by taking leave from Monday, 23 December to Friday, 27 December.
OR, you can get 12 days off by booking off from Friday, 27 December to Friday, 3 January.
Here's to REST!
This article first appeared on 947 : Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70108263_day-off-annual-leave-relaxation-holiday-vacation-concept.html
