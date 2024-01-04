Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge
Clarence Ford speaks with Janet Gourand, Founder at Tribe Sober.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Many of us will have woken up from New Year’s celebrations on 1 January with one thought in our head, ‘I am never drinking again.’
Tribe Sober is encouraging people to follow through with that statement, at least temporarily, by partaking in the Dry January challenge.
This involves going completely alcohol-free for one month to kickstart your new year.
It is really good to do a dependence check every now and then.Janet Gourand, Founder at Tribe Sober
Going alcohol free can have a number of benefits in your life, it can help you sleep better, improve your health, and make you more present in your life.
For some people, this challenge might even turn into a long-term lifestyle change.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95979775_black-woman-is-drinking-orange-juice.html
