No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice' A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu. 4 January 2024 3:45 PM
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’ 34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape. 4 January 2024 12:21 PM
Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday. 4 January 2024 11:11 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
View all Politics
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you "If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler. 29 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Business
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some. 4 January 2024 1:55 PM
FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time. 4 January 2024 1:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe) Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India. 29 December 2023 10:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal A video of a whale shark spotted at Cape Town's popular Clifton Beach Spot earlier today is grabbing everyone's attention. 4 January 2024 3:44 PM
Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake Layla Kolbe confirmed that the family, who now reside in Tokyo, were safe with an update on Instagram. 4 January 2024 1:05 PM
David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment But they are SO cute. 3 January 2024 3:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'

4 January 2024 3:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
CPF
John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

A second woman crime fighter has been killed in Gugulethu.

John Maytham speaks with Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

The crime fighters and community of Gugulethu experienced a tragic New Year’s eve marred by the death of one of their CPF members.

Nosipha Sopuwa was shot and killed while doing laundry in her home on Sunday.

The suspect was allegedly someone she had previously apprehended, who attacked her as revenge.

Qwebe says she was a dedicated and committed crime fighter, and they will not let this crime go unpunished.

We will not be dismantled… we will be very strong and ensure justice for Nosipha Sopuwa.

Dumisani Qwebe, Nyanga Community Policing Forum
© funniefarm5/123rf.com
© funniefarm5/123rf.com

This comes after a CPF member, Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, was gunned down in her Gugulethu home on 19 December 2023.




34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: 'It is a disaster'

34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.

34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’

4 January 2024 12:21 PM

34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape.

Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole

Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday.

Oscar Pistorius free on Friday, may not conduct ANY media interviews on parole

4 January 2024 11:11 AM

Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on parole on Friday.

'Swim only where lifeguards are present', appeals CoCT following 7 drownings

4 January 2024 9:04 AM

The City of Cape Town said there have been seven confirmed drownings since the beginning of December - all of them happening at beaches that are not designated swimming areas, said Mayco member Patricia van der Ross.

Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE

Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.

Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE

3 January 2024 5:56 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.

Picture: © koloj/123rf.com

Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’

3 January 2024 10:38 AM

A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins.

The suspects were among 98 arrests by the city’s traffic service. Picture: capetown.gov.za

More than 200 people arrested in Cape Town over the festive season

3 January 2024 8:17 AM

In addition to drunk driving offences, police also recovered firearms, and issued thousands of fines for traffic and by-law transgressions.

Holidaymakers are urged to travel with caution, and to follow stipulated road rules. Picture: X/_@ArriveAlive

Heavy traffic expected on WC roads as people return from festive holidays

3 January 2024 7:57 AM

Authorities are appealing to the motorists to be patient and exercise extra caution, as some of its provincial roads are still under maintenance.

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

Significant budget cuts impacted plans to build 21 new schools, says WCED

2 January 2024 6:47 PM

Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond said that the department could only build nine new schools as a result of the budget cuts from national government last year.

Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival

2 January 2024 4:28 PM

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

Successful full load rejection test performed on Koeberg's unit 1 - Eskom

2 January 2024 2:57 PM

This is the final step performed to test the unit's ability to regain its strength after an unplanned disconnection from the national grid.

