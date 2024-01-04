CPF member killed in her home: 'we will ensure justice'





John Maytham speaks with Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

The crime fighters and community of Gugulethu experienced a tragic New Year’s eve marred by the death of one of their CPF members.

Nosipha Sopuwa was shot and killed while doing laundry in her home on Sunday.

The suspect was allegedly someone she had previously apprehended, who attacked her as revenge.

Qwebe says she was a dedicated and committed crime fighter, and they will not let this crime go unpunished.

We will not be dismantled… we will be very strong and ensure justice for Nosipha Sopuwa. Dumisani Qwebe, Nyanga Community Policing Forum

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

This comes after a CPF member, Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, was gunned down in her Gugulethu home on 19 December 2023.