[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal
Cape Town beachgoers are sharing a rare site - videos of a whale shark who was spotted near the shallow water at Cliffton fourth beach earlier today, Thursday, 4 January 2024.
The public is reminded to keep their distance from marine and coastal wildlife at all times and to not interfere with them.
User @cape_eye captured and shared their sightings on X.
Whale Shark on Clifton #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/4hRUGUeRhZ' L Franks (@cape_eye) January 4, 2024
What to do when you encounter any marine or coastal wildlife...
• Do not approach or try to get close to any marine or coastal wildlife. Their natural response will be to defend themselves and this may result in aggressive behaviour.
• Always keep a respectful distance between yourself and any wildlife to reduce stress on the wildlife. Move away if approached by wildlife.
• Never try to touch or pose with any marine or coastal wildlife. This places both you and the wildlife at risk of potential harm.
• Keep dogs under control by keeping them on a leash and well away from all wildlife at all times. Remove pets immediately from any place where coastal wildlife is present.
• Never try to feed any marine or coastal wildlife.
• Do not support the illegal feeding of wildlife for show. This is an illegal activity and must not be supported financially or otherwise.
• Do not act on your own trying to help the animal without authority.
• In case of any injured, hurt, or coastal wildlife in distress, contact the City of Cape Town on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline. The appropriate response will be initiated to assist the animal.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal
