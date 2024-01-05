Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept
JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison.
Pistorius, who murdered his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines Day in 2013 was granted parole in November.
He then underwent a pre-release programme before being let out on Friday.
The Department of Correctional Services kept the details of his release largely under wraps and media gathered outside the Atteridgeville Prison on Friday hoping to catch a glimpse of him, but with no luck.
The department in a statement confirmed Pistorius is out.
"The Department of Correctional Services [DCS] is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home."
[JUST IN] Convicted murderer, Oscar Pistorius is back home.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2024
The Department of Correctional Services said Pistorius was released on parole earlier today.
The paralympian shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, through a bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013. TCG pic.twitter.com/qRh9cJv0Q1
This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN
