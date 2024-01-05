



JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison.

Pistorius, who murdered his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines Day in 2013 was granted parole in November.

He then underwent a pre-release programme before being let out on Friday.

The Department of Correctional Services kept the details of his release largely under wraps and media gathered outside the Atteridgeville Prison on Friday hoping to catch a glimpse of him, but with no luck.

The department in a statement confirmed Pistorius is out.

"The Department of Correctional Services [DCS] is able to confirm that Oscar Pistorius is a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home."

This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept