Help find 3-year-olds teddy! CPT family offers reward for toddler's lost teddy
While visitors left the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Cape Minstrel Carnival in great spirits, little Ziyah Jacobs (3) was left heartbroken after she lost her favourite teddy bear in the packed crowd.
If you know the pain of losing an item you loved so much as a child, along with the comfort it brings - you can just imagine how little Ziyah feels right now.
It's reported that Ziyah accidentally dropped her purple teddy bear while crossing Strand Street as she hurried to get home with her family.
Without her purple plushy teddy, Ziyah is left with sleepless nights.
Ziyah's family is offering a small reward to anyone who finds her purple teddy.
If you find it, call Ziyah's grandmother, Juleiga Rorich, on 061 999 7583 - let's help Ziyah reunite with her teddy.
Ziyah's grandmother told reporters that Ziyah is "upset" over the loss of her teddy.
Ziyah was given the teddy bear when she was just two months old by her aunty as a present. She sleeps with it every night and calls it ‘My Baby’. We can’t go anywhere without it. Ziyah is so upset and did not even sleep on Tuesday night. We ask anyone who may have found it to please contact us. We will give a small reward to anyone who can help us find it.Juleiga Rorich, Ziyah's Grandmother
This article first appeared on KFM : Help find 3-year-olds teddy! CPT family offers reward for toddler's lost teddy
