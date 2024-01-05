Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes
Ray White speaks with Jan Vermeulen, Editor of My Broadband
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Millions of us around the world use WhatsApp on a daily basis as our major form of communication.
Over the past few weeks, it has been making some changes that will update the user experience.
These include verified badges, WhatsApp usernames, and the ability to share status updates on WhatsApp Web.
The idea behind the username update is that you will be able to give someone your WhatsApp contact without giving them your phone number.
Vermeulen says that we do not know yet when these changes will launch.
The only people who know that are Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of the team at Meta platforms.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - My Broadband
This article first appeared on 702 : Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes
Source : Pixabay: HeikoAL
More from Lifestyle
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday
It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you.Read More
Help find 3-year-olds teddy! CPT family offers reward for toddler's lost teddy
A three-year-old lost her teddy at the 2de Nuwe Jaar Cape Minstrel Carnival and her family is offering a reward to help find it.Read More
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge
Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024.Read More
Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave
It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some.Read More
FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world
The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time.Read More
New year, new budget? Tips to help compound your 2024 finances
Sean Kelly, Director at Paragon Wealth Managers shares ways to manage your finances for success in 2024.Read More
Food, fashion, music, business and tech trends taking over in 2024...
Kirsty Bisset, MD at Have You Heard Marketing speaks about possible major trends we will all see in 2024.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend
Did your dream spot make the list?Read More