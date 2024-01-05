Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes

Streaming issues? Report here
sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Day Trip
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 3, weekend to see reduced load shedding Households and businesses will only have a small window of uninterrupted power this weekend as Eskom announces its outlook. 5 January 2024 3:34 PM
June Steenkamp: 'Can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back' Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said while Oscar Pistorius’ release on parole has affirmed her belief in the justice system, those... 5 January 2024 10:49 AM
34 died during Eastern Cape initiation: ‘It is a disaster’ 34 people died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape. 4 January 2024 12:21 PM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
View all Politics
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you. 5 January 2024 3:17 PM
Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging services in the world, is about to undergo some changes. 5 January 2024 10:53 AM
Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024. 4 January 2024 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
View all Sport
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100 "Today is a somber day for Hollywood.” 5 January 2024 3:08 PM
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb 1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm! 5 January 2024 2:25 PM
3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you! 5 January 2024 1:20 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake 1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.... 2 January 2024 10:57 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes

5 January 2024 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
WhatsApp
ray white
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

WhatsApp, one of the biggest messaging services in the world, is about to undergo some changes.

Ray White speaks with Jan Vermeulen, Editor of My Broadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Millions of us around the world use WhatsApp on a daily basis as our major form of communication.

Over the past few weeks, it has been making some changes that will update the user experience.

These include verified badges, WhatsApp usernames, and the ability to share status updates on WhatsApp Web.

The idea behind the username update is that you will be able to give someone your WhatsApp contact without giving them your phone number.

Vermeulen says that we do not know yet when these changes will launch.

WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL
WhatsApp / Pixabay: HeikoAL

The only people who know that are Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of the team at Meta platforms.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor - My Broadband

This article first appeared on 702 : Usernames and verified badges, WhatsApp is making some changes




5 January 2024 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
WhatsApp
ray white
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Piotr from Pixabay

Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday

5 January 2024 3:17 PM

It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help find 3-year-olds teddy! CPT family offers reward for toddler's lost teddy

5 January 2024 10:27 AM

A three-year-old lost her teddy at the 2de Nuwe Jaar Cape Minstrel Carnival and her family is offering a reward to help find it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Give your body and brain a break with the Dry January sobriety challenge

4 January 2024 2:04 PM

Tribe sober is encouraging everyone to partake in ‘Dry January’ for a healthy start to 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Tips to get the most out of your annual 2024 leave

4 January 2024 1:55 PM

It is never too early to start planning your leave - even if you just came back from some.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair adds 11 new destinations flights in Southern Africa. Picture credit: Twitter

FlySafair named the best low-cost airline in the world

4 January 2024 1:44 PM

The study says 92.36% of FlySafair's 55,444 flight operations arrived on time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A worn-out empty wallet. Picture: Pixabay.com

New year, new budget? Tips to help compound your 2024 finances

4 January 2024 12:19 PM

Sean Kelly, Director at Paragon Wealth Managers shares ways to manage your finances for success in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Kerde Severin - pexels.com

Food, fashion, music, business and tech trends taking over in 2024...

4 January 2024 10:37 AM

Kirsty Bisset, MD at Have You Heard Marketing speaks about possible major trends we will all see in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 January 2024

4 January 2024 7:14 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend

3 January 2024 4:47 PM

Did your dream spot make the list?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antoniodiaz/123rf.com

Why you should pick up a new hobby in 2024 (or make time for an old one)

3 January 2024 3:44 PM

As we kick off a new year, it is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby or project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal

Entertainment

Oscar Pistorius is back home, confirms Correctional Services Dept

Local

Josh Duhamel dubs Cape Town "incredible" after a hike up Lion's Head

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Friday, 5 January 2024

6 January 2024 10:09 AM

ANC to announce decision on Zuma endorsing MK Party soon - Mbalula

5 January 2024 8:48 PM

101 of 16,472 inmates released on special remission programme re-arrested

5 January 2024 8:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA