Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo





John Maytham speaks with Adam Gilchrist for the World View.

As the war in Gaza rages on, Palestinians are searching for safety wherever they can find it.

This includes dozens sheltering among animal cages as the zoo, where the animals inside are also starving because of the war.

With no end in sight to Israels offensive and Palestinians facing critical levels of hunger, food is scarce for all living in the zoo and a number of animals have starved to death.

Pictures have come out of emaciated, anaemic, weak animals. Some are in excruciating pain. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Too weak to lift food to his mouth, in Rafah zoo, the animals are dying of starvation & Gazans have taken refuge between the cages where lions lie listless, waiting for death.



"Living among the animals is more merciful than what we get from the war planes in the sky." pic.twitter.com/54W12lJ9En ' Tom (@DrTOMontgomery) January 1, 2024

Even when food is available some of the animals are too weak to feed themselves. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Al Jazeera reports that one Palestinian said living amongst the animals in the zoo is ‘more merciful than what we get from the warplanes in the sky.’