Josh Duhamel dubs Cape Town "incredible" after a hike up Lion's Head
You know Cape Town's got magic when it brings visitors from all over the globe, like actor Josh Duhamel.
The actor posted about his recent trip to The Mother City on Instagram after hiking up one of the city's iconic spots - Lion's Head - on 3 January.
Duhamel described Cape Town as "beautiful" and "incredible" but the latter was in bold caps so you know he means it.
Fans, Cape Town lovers and Capetonians comments on Duhamel's post sharing the love.
Two noteworthy comments came from Cape Town's Mayor, Geordin-Hill Lewis and the City of Cape Town who welcomed Duhamel with smiles and sunshine emojies - love this for our City's economy!
This article first appeared on KFM : Josh Duhamel dubs Cape Town "incredible" after a hike up Lion's Head
