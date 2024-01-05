3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now





John Maytham speaks to resident film reviewer, Matt Green about popular films and series that should be on your watch list.

If you're not outside and avoiding crowds which are... everywhere this season, Green recommends staying entertained with these:

Blue Eye Samurai

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: An adult animated action series set in 17th century Japan. The series tells the story of a half-white, half-Japanese warrior seeking vengeance on four white men - one of whom is her father.

Review: The show is filled with compelling characters with exquisite animation and a binge-able story line. Although it's animated, it's definitely not for kids.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Where to watch: Disney+

Plot: A high-quality teen show based on book with the same name. The film follows a demi-God named Percy on a quest to find Zeus' thunderbolt while being chased by monsters and mythical creatures.

Review: The show is faithful to the novels, well-written and well-acted. A younger audience would enjoy this one, says Green.

Dead Ringers

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Plot: A psychological thriller centering around twin gynecologists who switch roles secretly. The series explores the raw emotional and psychological relationship between people and the protagonist twins as they perform ethical questionable procedures on infertile women.

Review: This is very much not a gimmick where the cast or roles are gender swapped to make a film inclusive. Casting Rachel Weisz gives it a whole different level of intrigue, says Green.

Green also shares his winning predictions for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards which happens Monday, 8 January...

'Succession' is pretty much a lock for the series and acting awards. I would say 'The Bear' is probably the best thing that could win best comedy or musical. But 'Jury Duty' could also take comedy awards for being so inventive. For the limited series category, I would say 'Beef' is the clear winner. Matt Green, Film Reviewer - CapeTalk

Only time will tell if Green's right. Here's to an exciting year for cinema, film and series.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.