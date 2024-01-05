[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
Ray White speaks about the top international stories making headlines around the world.
Skip to 03:48 for this story.
Extreme cold hit parts of Sweden, leaving 1000 vehicles trapped on the icy road.
Rescue authorities managed to evacuate almost all of the people, who were told to return to their cars later.
The Kvikkjokk-Arrenjarka weather station in northern Sweden recorded its lowest temperatures in 25 years, dropping to -43.6C.
@quta._...tnt ingen bra start på 2024🫠 #E22 #krockfyp #krock #bärgning #sweden🇸🇪 #blekinge ♬ Akta dig för polisen - Ken Ring
The snow made it impossible for those on the main E22 road to travel in either direction on Wednesday (3 January 2023) morning.
BBC reports that the army was deployed to deliver supplies to those trapped in their vehicles.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35028077_car-tires-on-winter-road.html
