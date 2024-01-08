ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its 112th birthday on Monday.
Its secretary general Fikile Mbalula says this week’s January 8 statement will focus on crime, corruption and the ongoing electricity crisis. January 8 is an annual event that marks the birth of the ANC. It's also used to outline the organisation’s priorities for the year ahead.
President Cyril Ramaophosa’s State of the Nation Address next month will also be informed by the January 8 address.
Mbalula claims the ANC has delivered on many of its past promises, however Ramaphosa is likely to have to rinse and repeat last year’s priorities due to insufficient progress on the many challenges facing both the country and his party.
Energy expert Lungile Mashele expects the president to focus a large chunk of its January 8 statement on the constant rolling blacks outs.
"There's a lot of business but no political will. Such emergencies are dealt with by presidential decree in other countries."
The economy and jobs, which are meant to be part of the legacy of Ramaphosa’s presidency, are also expected to feature prominently in the speech.
But it's not all bad news, the ANC is likely to highlight some of its wins, including the slight dip in crime figures which was recorded in August.
The January 8 rally also paves the way towards the ANC's manifesto launch next month, which means the party will want to focus more on its victories since coming into power.
Ramaphosa is expected to address supporters at the Mbombela stadium on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
