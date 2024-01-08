OUTA alleges corruption in Higher Education: 'We believe it goes to the top'
Ray White speaks with Wayne Duvenage (CEO, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) and Alex Mashilo (SACP).
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
OUTA is calling for Dr Blade Nzimande (Minister of Higher Education and Training) and Ernest Khosa (Chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme) board to resign.
This comes after they released voice recordings seemingly revealing service providers paying millions of rand in kickbacks to Nzimande and Khosa.
In addition to this, at least R1 million was allegedly paid to the South African Communist Party (SACP), although they have rubbished the claim.
These payments were made in return for tenders and protection for service providers.
Duvenage says that the interviews were sent to them by whistleblowers and that OUTA believes they are authentic.
The issues in them are serious… It is very wrong for the chairperson of an organisation to be meeting with service providers.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
He says the corrupt patronage network must be dealt with.
We believe that people should be held accountable, and this goes right the way to the top, to the Minister.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
Those documents are being prepared this week so we will be writing to the President as well as the Public Protector. And let’s hope that the accountability is meted out.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
Mashilo says the SACP has never approached anyone illegitimately for financial support.
He says the recording shows an extortion attempt in which the SACPs ‘name was dropped.’
Mashilo says they will comply with investigations. He says OUTA did not contact the SACP for its side of the story.
There is no way we will stand in the way of investigative authorities.Alex Mashilo, Spokesperson - SACP
This article first appeared on 702 : OUTA alleges corruption in Higher Education: 'We believe it goes to the top'
More from Local
School bullies are often bullied and 'need counselling, not punishment'
A study shows that pupils who bully others at school are often bullied too and that this behaviour is a reflection of our society.Read More
Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike
Gold One mine - previously at the heart of two hostage situations – has confirmed the dismissal of over 400 workers.Read More
NHI Bill threatens all citizens' human rights - Health Funders Association
The Health Funders Association (HFA) believes that the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be a threat to our constitutional rights.Read More
Horse & carts need registration to operate, unregistered horses can be reported
There are currently around 260 working registered carts which are noticeable by their ID boards which should typically be in front of the cart.Read More
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
Steenkamp's focusing on each other not Pistorius' parole, says family lawyer
In a statement, Reeva Steenkamp's mom said there can never be true justice as her daughter is never coming back.Read More
Ramaphosa to deliver January 8 statement as ANC fights for survival
Having been in government for 30 years, the ANC has been left with visible scars as the country decries its many failures.Read More
Energy Expert: IRP2023 ‘lacks coherence and logic,' power cuts to stay for years
The draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has been released but does not give the clarity on our power woes that we would want.Read More
ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
It's been a challenging year for South Africans amid consistent power cuts, poor economic growth and a high unemployment rate.Read More