Energy Expert: IRP2023 ‘lacks coherence and logic,' power cuts to stay for years
Ray White speaks to Energy Expert, Hilton Trollip.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The IRP2023, gazetted by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, maps our expansion of generation capacity from 2023 to 2030, and from 2031 to 2050.
While this plan aims to eventually balance the supply and demand of electricity, the plan states that there will be ongoing power problems for some time.
This plan says that we will have loadshedding… for the next three years, four years, maybe five.Hilton Trollip, Energy Expert
We used to plan for success... we now plan to fail.Hilton Trollip, Energy Expert
Trollip says that it is difficult to even engage with this plan as the facts used are misleading and insufficient.
There is a lack of understanding of basic technology, but worse than that there is a lack of coherence and logic. You can’t follow through this document to engage with it.Hilton Trollip, Energy Expert
He says it goes off on a tangent and progresses in a completely illogical way.
Trollip adds that integrated resource planning, which is international best practice, is being undermined in South Africa.
This article first appeared on 702 : Energy Expert: IRP2023 ‘lacks coherence and logic,' power cuts to stay for years
