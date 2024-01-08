'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories.
Listen below (skip to 4:03).
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ was the big winner at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.
The period biopic took Best Director, Best Male Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Male Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Best Drama, and Best Original Score.
'Barbie' won the inaugural box office achievement award after grossing $1.4 billion worldwide.
Across the television categories, ‘Succession’ was the big winner for its fourth and final season.
The television drama took home four awards – Best Drama, Best Female Actor, Best Male Actor, and Best Male Supporting Actor.
[Succession] is absolutely glorious and I am so happy it won big.Adam Gilchrist
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYPbbksJxIg
