Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today
Elvis Aaron Presley, AKA the King of Rock 'n' Roll needs no introduction - all you have to say is 'uh huh huh' and gesture some finger guns for Elvis fans to find each other.
The singer would've turned 89 years old today.
He died of a heart attack on 16 August 1977, at 42 years old.
During his lifetime and up until the present day, Presley is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century for his music, iconic outfits, unique stage presence... and of course, sideburns that are synonymous with his icon status.
Jam out to some of Elvis' most popular songs below...
A little less conversation
Don't be cruel
Blue suede shoes
All shook up
Can't help falling in love
Love me tender
Here's to an icon - may he continue resting in the spirit of rock 'n' roll!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today
More from Entertainment
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators
The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.Read More
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.Read More
‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100
"Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”Read More
Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb
1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm!Read More
3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now
Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you!Read More
Josh Duhamel dubs Cape Town "incredible" after a hike up Lion's Head
Yes! The actor vaycayed in The Mother City and we love that for him.Read More
[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal
A video of a whale shark spotted at Cape Town's popular Clifton Beach Spot earlier today is grabbing everyone's attention.Read More
Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake
Layla Kolbe confirmed that the family, who now reside in Tokyo, were safe with an update on Instagram.Read More