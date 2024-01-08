Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School bullies are often bullied and 'need counselling, not punishment' A study shows that pupils who bully others at school are often bullied too and that this behaviour is a reflection of our society. 8 January 2024 3:46 PM
Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike Gold One mine - previously at the heart of two hostage situations – has confirmed the dismissal of over 400 workers. 8 January 2024 3:22 PM
NHI Bill threatens all citizens' human rights - Health Funders Association The Health Funders Association (HFA) believes that the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be a threat to our constitutional righ... 8 January 2024 2:36 PM
View all Local
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party. 8 January 2024 12:48 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
ANC broke its back and defended Zuma in futility, says Mbalula The ANC is in Mpumalanga where it’s marking its 112th birthday on Monday, and mobilising supporters for a January 8th rally in Mbo... 8 January 2024 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Gold One dismisses over 400 mine workers in wake of illegal strike Gold One mine - previously at the heart of two hostage situations – has confirmed the dismissal of over 400 workers. 8 January 2024 3:22 PM
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
View all Business
E-cigarette taxes: SA must strike a balance between economic and health concerns The 21st century has seen a massive expansion in the ways that people can consume tobacco and nicotine. 8 January 2024 10:45 AM
Should I have children? Why society’s idealisation of motherhood benefits no one For anyone considering their biological clock, this one's for you. 8 January 2024 10:20 AM
Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you. 5 January 2024 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn! 8 January 2024 11:36 AM
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards. 8 January 2024 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 8 January 2024 12:09 PM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals. 5 January 2024 11:47 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today

8 January 2024 11:36 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elvis Presley
music news

Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!

Elvis Aaron Presley, AKA the King of Rock 'n' Roll needs no introduction - all you have to say is 'uh huh huh' and gesture some finger guns for Elvis fans to find each other.

The singer would've turned 89 years old today.

He died of a heart attack on 16 August 1977, at 42 years old.

During his lifetime and up until the present day, Presley is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century for his music, iconic outfits, unique stage presence... and of course, sideburns that are synonymous with his icon status.

Jam out to some of Elvis' most popular songs below...

A little less conversation

Don't be cruel

Blue suede shoes

All shook up

Can't help falling in love

Love me tender

Here's to an icon - may he continue resting in the spirit of rock 'n' roll!


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today




8 January 2024 11:36 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elvis Presley
music news

More from Entertainment

‘Convict Conman’ is available to stream on Showmax. Photo: YouTube/Showmax (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators

8 January 2024 2:12 PM

The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villiers and Michael O’Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cillian Murphy wins best male acto for 'Oppenheimer' at the 2024 Golden Globes. Photo: YouTube/Universal Picture (screenshot)

'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes

8 January 2024 9:52 AM

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late actress, Glynis Johns. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Studio Publicity

‘Mary Poppins’ actress Glynis Johns dies at 100

5 January 2024 3:08 PM

"Today is a somber day for Hollywood.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Noah scoops Webby Award. Picture credit: Twitter

Trevor Noah to host 66th GRAMMY Awards for fourth consecutive time in Feb

5 January 2024 2:25 PM

1, 2, 3, 4 times the South African charm!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

3 most popular films and series to binge-watch right now

5 January 2024 1:20 PM

Calling all binge-watchers, this list is for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Josh Duhamel dubs Cape Town "incredible" after a hike up Lion's Head

5 January 2024 12:19 PM

Yes! The actor vaycayed in The Mother City and we love that for him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from video posted by L Franks (username: @cape_eye) on X

[WATCH] Whale shark spotted at Cliffton 4th beach, public urged to avoid animal

4 January 2024 3:44 PM

A video of a whale shark spotted at Cape Town's popular Clifton Beach Spot earlier today is grabbing everyone's attention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Cheslin Kolbe and family safe in Tokyo after Japan's earthquake

4 January 2024 1:05 PM

Layla Kolbe confirmed that the family, who now reside in Tokyo, were safe with an update on Instagram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment

3 January 2024 3:53 PM

But they are SO cute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Photo: Twitter/@whatsonrap

[PICS] “No pants this year.” Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions

3 January 2024 2:52 PM

Are these Ye's fashion inspirations for 2024?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

School bullies are often bullied and 'need counselling, not punishment'

Local

NHI Bill threatens all citizens' human rights - Health Funders Association

Local

112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga

Politics

EWN Highlights

Parly names Gordhan as minister with most unanswered questions on his portfolio

8 January 2024 7:44 PM

ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa

8 January 2024 7:22 PM

Man accused of killing Tania Msane Zungu makes brief court appearance

8 January 2024 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA