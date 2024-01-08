112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga
Africa Melane speaks with political analyst Ralph Mathekga.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
On 8 January 1912, the precursor to the African National Congress was formed.
The ruling party will celebrate its 112th anniversary on 13 January with a massive spectacle.
Leaders and senior members are expected to arrive in Mbombela on Wednesday for build-up events, and tens of thousands of supporters are expected to attend.
At this time, voters will probably not reflect on the history of the ANC, but on its failures in recent years as we head towards the elections.
Mathekga says the ANC risks being displaced, and it is unlikely it will win future elections outright.
Recently, Fikile Mbalula admitted Zuma lied, and the ANC failed to hold him to account for it. Also, Jacob Zuma has joined a new party and won't be voting for the ruling party.
This is an admission from the secretary general that they went out of their way to defend the indefensible.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
For me it is just a question of if they are going to survive this election.Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst
This article first appeared on 702 : 112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga
More from Politics
ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said its renewal programme had successfully rooted out members who were pulling the organisation backwards.Read More
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.Read More
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why
Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35.Read More
ANC broke its back and defended Zuma in futility, says Mbalula
The ANC is in Mpumalanga where it’s marking its 112th birthday on Monday, and mobilising supporters for a January 8th rally in Mbombela on Saturday.Read More
ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding
It's been a challenging year for South Africans amid consistent power cuts, poor economic growth and a high unemployment rate.Read More
On this day (8 January) in 1912 the ANC was formed. Meet its founders...
On this day in 1912 Josiah Gumede, John Dube, Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Sol Plaatje founded what would become the ANC.Read More
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash
Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of women's rights.Read More
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied
This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place and the role he had in it. But the matter is unlikely to be over for Ramaphosa in 2024, as he vies for another term as president.Read More
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute
In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both parties.Read More