South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
Lester Kiewit speaks to human rights lawyer, Professor Francis Boyle.
Listen to their conversation in the audio below.
In its 84-page suit, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, asking the Court to urgently declare that Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.
Having previously won two requests at the ICJ, Boyle believes South Africa will win its case.
Based upon my reading of the application, I believe South Africa will win… That’s all we need, one state with courage, integrity, and principles to stand up.Professor Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer
He explains if South Africa wins, the ICJ can order Israel to cease all acts of genocide against Palestine.
That order is binding as a matter of international law and then South Africa can take that order to the UN Security Council for enforcement.Professor Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer
Boyle anticipates that the US will veto any enforcement against Israel, as it has previously done.
If this is the case, South Africa can take its order to the UN General Assembly and the consequences for Israel could be quite serious.
This includes comprehensive economic sanctions and the establishment of an International Criminal Tribunal to trial high-level Israeli officials.
Palestine could also be admitted as a full-fledged member state to the General Assembly.
The admission of Palestine as a full-fledged member state could be critical because no UN member state has ever been destroyed. Some have been collapsed… but they have never been destroyed.Professor Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183039054_the-symbol-of-the-national-flag-of-palestine-in-the-form-of-a-heart-on-a-cracked-concrete-wall.html
