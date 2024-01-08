Horse & carts need registration to operate, unregistered horses can be reported
Lester Kiewit speaks to Megan White of the Cart Horse Protection Association about the increase in the use of horses to haul scrap metal and recycling.
Listen below.
Horses are working hard carting recyclable goods around to put food on drivers' tables in tough economic times.
White says that there are currently around 260 working registered carts which are noticeable by their ID boards which should typically be in front of the cart.
It looks like this.
White explains that the Cart Horse Protection Association aims to regulate the industry but over the years, unregistered horses have been seen on roads without ID boards.
White adds that it's up to law enforcement officials to ensure that horses without ID plates are removed from roads while animal welfare issues are managed by the Association.
White adds that the organisation puts the following measures in place to manage working conditions for the animals:
1) Send out messages to operators instructing them not to work in extreme weather conditions.
2) Inspectors are dispatched - only three are available at the moment so reliance on public assistance and reporting remains important.
3) Neighbourhood watch groups escort workers out of the area if conditions are too tough.
Overall, White says cart operators have a deep love and care for their horses, they are not just used to make money.
Majority of the workers love their horses and they're part of their family and everyday life. They need them to earn a living and it's easy to say don't work today but if you've got no money and you need to put food on the table, it's a difficult choice to make.Megan White - Cart Horse Protection Association
