SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
Clarence Ford speaks to Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor at Eyewitness News.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The SACP co-founded the original uMkhonto weSizwe 60 years ago, and says the real founders are turning in their graves over the MK party.
They have described it as a wolf in sheep’s clothing and accused former president Jacob Zuma of betraying the country and being an imposter.
The SACP has a long history of attacking Zuma.Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News
Madia says this new MK party and Zuma may have an impact in KwaZulu Natal but is unlikely to have a major impact at the polls.
She adds that those from the ANC showing support for this party are largely those with indictments on their names.
It is not necessarily glowing, respectable people who will go and build this new party.Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News
Those aligning with Zuma will also have to weigh up their options as there is a much smaller chance of them ending up in parliament.
More from 702 Elections 2024
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'
The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
Postpone elections, stop the cycle of ‘elect and regret’ - Dr Pali Lehohla
The former statistics SA chief believes that we need to postpone next year’s elections.Read More
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More