NHI Bill threatens all citizens' human rights - Health Funders Association
Clarence Ford speaks to Craig Comrie, Health Funders Association Chairperson.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The NHI Bill has been presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, some believe that its impact will be disastrous.
The HFA has petitioned Ramaphosa to withhold the assent of the Bill and is prepared to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.
They say that this Bill, as it stands, will destroy the South African healthcare system, infringing on all citizens' rights.
Comrie says that the Bill does not make clear what healthcare services will be accessible but will still take away the right of citizens to pay for other healthcare they want or need.
You cannot remove that fundamental choice of accessing healthcare from people who are willing to fund it out of their own pockets.Craig Comrie, Chairperson - Health Funders Association
In places where a universal healthcare bill is in place, such as the United Kingdom, there are several problems such as two-year waiting times for simple medical care.
It is a difficult thing to achieve.Craig Comrie, Chairperson - Health Funders Association
