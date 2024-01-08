School bullies are often bullied and 'need counselling, not punishment'





Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Andrea Juan, Chief Research Specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) who conducted a study on bullying in South Africa's schools.

Listen to the conversation below.

“Pupil stabbed to death at Gauteng school had suffered history of bullying”

“Grade 6 learner commits suicide after bullying”

“Grade 11 learner takes her own life after taunts over her appearance”

These are just some headlines about the tragic effects of violent bullying in South African schools – and, unfortunately, the problem runs deep.

Juan reports that in 2015 the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, which also collects information on the factors that affect academic performance, found that 64% of South African grade 9 pupils (most aged between 14 and 16) experience bullying (social, verbal, physical or cyber) on at least a monthly basis.

A similar rate, 65%, was found in 2019.

Juan adds that the theory around bullying is about power.

By exerting repeated negative actions against someone else with less power, the bully takes back power that was taken from them.

Bullying and victimisation should not be thought of strictly as opposing behaviours, says Juan.

Juan's study is the first to provide evidence that shows that those who bully others are often bullied themselves.

The study further proved the peer-on-peer violence experienced at schools is a reflection of the violence experienced in South Africa and in homes.

This insight can be used to make schools safer for bullies which is "complex."

Bullying is complex. It can't just be at a school level. Emphasis is placed on schools to combat bullying but if we don't address societal issues then we're missing the point, schools are generally mirrors of society. Dr Andrea Juan, Research Specialist - HSRC

Juan says the study also shows that pupils who feel safe at school will do better academically and have a positive outlook about their school career.

If you're bullied, you're most likely to do worse at mathematics and science because you're not in the mental space to pay attention. Dr Andrea Juan, Research Specialist - HSRC

So, what's the solution?

Juan says we have to look at families and how parents are part of addressing bullying in schools.

In addition, victims and bullies need counselling and the negative language around those who bully should be re-examined because they need help too.

Bullies and victims need counselling, they don't need to be punished. The system is set up to punish the bully, we're arguing to have special and psychological support for both the victim and the bully. Dr Andrea Juan, Research Specialist - HSRC

Parents have an important role to play, too.

The Department of Basic Education has resources available such as “Tips for Parents”, which shows parents how to teach children about different forms of bullying, how to recognise it, and the importance of reporting any incidents.

Pupils should also be encouraged to get involved in building a positive culture.

This could lead to the co-creation of schooling norms that build values and protect pupils.

In the pursuit of safer schools, the discourse must move beyond awareness to designing targeted programmes that are based on evidence.

Only through such comprehensive insights can we hope to develop strategies that genuinely resonate with the complex realities faced by pupils in the country.