Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you
Lester Kiewit speaks to Old Mutual's Head of Financial Education, John Manyike.
Listen to the discussion below.
The debate around prepaid or contract phone deals is a tale as old as time.
Ultimately, it is all about your circumstances and what you can afford, says Manyike.
Contracts
Contracts come in handy for those looking for reliable connections, especially if you are running a business.
You want to be connected to your customers, continuing with prospecting and trying to get new customers.John Manyike, Head of Financial Education – Old Mutual
Contract options are also good for tech fundis who want to have the most up-to-date devices and gadgets as you can change your device every two to three years.
Like with anything, contracts do have a few cons that you should be aware of, says Manyike.
Some contracts may not be as cheap as people think especially if you are paying out-of-bundle rates.
You are also signed to a fixed term (24 or 36 months).
Prepaid
Prepaid is a more budget-friendly option, allowing customers to remain connected for as long as they recharge.
What you pay is what you get. You have no obligation of having to maintain a contract.John Manyike, Head of Financial Education – Old Mutual
If you can budget and save accordingly for as and when you need to buy a new device, there is nothing wrong with going the prepaid route.
