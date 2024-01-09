9 tips to help kids (and you) prep ahead for a successful school year

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless soc... 9 January 2024 8:38 PM
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen. 9 January 2024 12:17 PM
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 9 January 2024 11:25 AM
View all Local
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating wi... 9 January 2024 11:15 AM
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate. 9 January 2024 9:53 AM
ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool' The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party. 9 January 2024 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless soc... 9 January 2024 8:38 PM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Business
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless soc... 9 January 2024 8:38 PM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn! 8 January 2024 11:36 AM
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards. 8 January 2024 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 9 January 2024 11:25 AM
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 8 January 2024 12:09 PM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

9 tips to help kids (and you) prep ahead for a successful school year

9 January 2024 6:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Back to School
Relebogile Mabotja
parenting tips
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

School starts in Gauteng on Wednesday, 17 January (and the following week in the Cape) and school prep should start ASAP!  

Gift Mhlophe, a Facilitator at Motsha Junior shares some insights around how parents can help their kids (and themselves) prepare for a successful school year. Listen below.

School starts on Wednesday 17 January in Gauteng (and next week in the Western Cape) but school preparations should start as soon as possible (like today), says Mhlophe.

Soon it will be back to early morning wake-up calls and homework, leaving the carefree holiday mode in the past - which might be a parent's biggest challenge.

Change and the transition back to routine is the biggest challenge. If holiday bed time was 11pm, start getting them to bed at 9pm or earlier, limit screen time and go back to school time boundaries.

Gift Mhlophe, Facilitator - Motsha Junior

School prep starts with a simple conversation with your kids...

Don't tell them what to do, but have a conversation about what needs to be done together. The approach you use is important, don't be loud about it, but sit them down calmly and explain your concerns.

Gift Mhlophe, Facilitator - Motsha Junior

Other tips to help your kids prep for academic success include:

1) Involve your kids in their back to school planning to get the academic energy flowing.

2) Implement term-by-term goal setting for the year - offer them a reward for planning and doing well for term one.

Reference their results from last year and discuss how their results can improve and what they need to do to get improved results.

3) Get involved but don't be too involved and allow them to gain independence and navigating new chapters on their own. For example, if they want to join school clubs this year, let them take the lead getting into the club and offer your support and encouragement along the way with your help readily available should they need it.

4) Communicate with the school and establish relationships with teachers so you know what's going on.

It's also important to help yourself as a parent to avoid stressing too much:

5) Plan early - hop onto back to school sales before January to avoid not sending your kids without the stationary they need that might be sold out with last-minute purchases.

6) Invest in that expensive school bag that prioritises functionality over a fashion statement.

7) Label their items because they will lose things.

8) Prioritise your child's mental health and well-being - regularly ask them how they're feeling about things and be prepared to act should things become too much for them.

9) Get involved, show up for them - go to school meetings, volunteer to be part of events, help with homework - being involved in their schooling career is about more than paying school fees.

Overall, it's simply just about being present.

Being involved impacts your child in so many ways. They see your support and contribution which can be encouraging for them. If they see their parents go the extra mile, they might want to do the same thing too and go the extra mile in their school work.

Gift Mhlophe, Facilitator - Motsha Junior

This article first appeared on 702 : 9 tips to help kids (and you) prep ahead for a successful school year




9 January 2024 6:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Back to School
Relebogile Mabotja
parenting tips
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab of the Canon PowerShot V10 from Facebook video

Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess

9 January 2024 9:22 PM

Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth

9 January 2024 8:38 PM

A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words

9 January 2024 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

What matrics should consider when taking a gap year

9 January 2024 1:56 PM

After completing matric, many graduates will choose not to immediately pursue higher education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://artistsgallery.co.za/artful-rhinos/

Artful Rhinos at V&A Waterfront offers custom tees and hoodies for a good cause

9 January 2024 6:47 AM

Get custom tees or hoodies printed with 1 of 16 local rhino designs, proceeds go to artists and saving the rhinos - until 28 Jan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you

8 January 2024 3:04 PM

Ultimately, it is all about your circumstances and what you can afford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaping

E-cigarette taxes: SA must strike a balance between economic and health concerns

8 January 2024 10:45 AM

The 21st century has seen a massive expansion in the ways that people can consume tobacco and nicotine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stressed out. Picture: Pixabay.com

Should I have children? Why society’s idealisation of motherhood benefits no one

8 January 2024 10:20 AM

For anyone considering their biological clock, this one's for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com, 2019

How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

8 January 2024 6:45 AM

Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Piotr from Pixabay

Why you should consider Poland for your next overseas holiday

5 January 2024 3:17 PM

It is a perfect time to start planning your years' travels, and Poland could be the place for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board

Business Local

Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot

Local

Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: DA lays charges against Blade, Ladysmith’s devastating floods

9 January 2024 10:10 PM

Kwezanamuhla: I-OUTA ithi uNzimande uyasabisa, kushubile eLadysmith yizikhukhula

9 January 2024 9:33 PM

Competition Commission to prosecute schools over uniform prices

9 January 2024 9:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA