Artful Rhinos at V&A Waterfront offers custom tees and hoodies for a good cause
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Barbra Lenhard from the Emerging Artists Development Trust about Artful Rhinos, a pop-up store in the V&A Waterfront that's all about giving back to local artists and saving the rhinos - listen to how you can help below.
If you're out and about at the V&A Waterfront this month, visit a new pop-up store called Artful Rhinos - located at the upper entrance, next to Col'Cacchio where you can browse over a dozen unique rhino sculptures made by local artists and have one of them printed on a t-shirt or hoodie while you browse.
That's the difficult part - it's up to you to choose which of the 16 designs you want printed on a t-shirt or hoodie - "they're all gorgeous" says Hudson.
The pop-up store is available everyday up until the 28 January 2024 from 11am to 7pm - it takes about six minutes for your tee or hoodie to be printed.
If you can't make your way to the V&A Waterfront, buy your custom rhino tee or hoodie online which can be collected or delivered straight to your door. Check it out here.
All sale proceeds go to The Emerging Artists Development Trust (EADT) and a saving the rhino conversation fund which is still to be confirmed.
Read more about the initiative here.
More from Lifestyle
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess
Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words
Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.Read More
What matrics should consider when taking a gap year
After completing matric, many graduates will choose not to immediately pursue higher education.Read More
9 tips to help kids (and you) prep ahead for a successful school year
School starts in Gauteng on Wednesday, 17 January (and the following week in the Cape) and school prep should start ASAP!Read More
Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you
Ultimately, it is all about your circumstances and what you can afford.Read More
E-cigarette taxes: SA must strike a balance between economic and health concerns
The 21st century has seen a massive expansion in the ways that people can consume tobacco and nicotine.Read More
Should I have children? Why society’s idealisation of motherhood benefits no one
For anyone considering their biological clock, this one's for you.Read More
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)
Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...Read More