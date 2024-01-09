Artful Rhinos at V&A Waterfront offers custom tees and hoodies for a good cause





CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Barbra Lenhard from the Emerging Artists Development Trust about Artful Rhinos, a pop-up store in the V&A Waterfront that's all about giving back to local artists and saving the rhinos - listen to how you can help below.

If you're out and about at the V&A Waterfront this month, visit a new pop-up store called Artful Rhinos - located at the upper entrance, next to Col'Cacchio where you can browse over a dozen unique rhino sculptures made by local artists and have one of them printed on a t-shirt or hoodie while you browse.

That's the difficult part - it's up to you to choose which of the 16 designs you want printed on a t-shirt or hoodie - "they're all gorgeous" says Hudson.

The pop-up store is available everyday up until the 28 January 2024 from 11am to 7pm - it takes about six minutes for your tee or hoodie to be printed.

If you can't make your way to the V&A Waterfront, buy your custom rhino tee or hoodie online which can be collected or delivered straight to your door. Check it out here.

All sale proceeds go to The Emerging Artists Development Trust (EADT) and a saving the rhino conversation fund which is still to be confirmed.

