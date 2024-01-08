ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa
MBOMBELA - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the governing party was much stronger than it was a few years ago.
He addressed the cake-cutting ceremony in Mbombela on Monday afternoon, where party leaders were gathered as the ANC turns 112 on Monday.
This forms part of the party's build-up to its 8 January statement, which will be presented at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Ramaphosa said its renewal programme had successfully rooted out members who were pulling the organisation backwards.
"The process of disfunctionality and disunity in the ANC was making us weak and now I can testify that we are much stronger now. Those who used to disrespect the ANC haven't seen anything yet but they will see for themselves because we are much stronger now."
Ramaphosa added that he remained committed to ensuring the party maintained its dignity.
"We must, as the ANC, remain rooted in our communities, for we were founded to serve our communities. And it is for this reason that the ANC has been, and will continue to strengthen its efforts to ground our organisation where it truly belongs."
Ramaphosa also commended government for improving electricity provision, building roads and rooting out patriarchal standards in the country.
"And this is one of the great successes of the ANC-led government. We have taken the challenge of gender-based violence with both hands and we are making progress. Our organisation is unapologetic with regards to support for the LGBTI+ community."
Ramaphosa has also admitted to his party's flaws.
"There are problems, there are many problems. It could be load shedding, it could be water problems and it could be unemployment problems. It should not make you say that you are not going to vote because if you don't vote, then you don't strengthen the same organisation that is doing many more things."
