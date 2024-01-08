



CAPE TOWN - A suspect allegedly linked to a triple murder in Gugulethu on New Year’s Day appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Thirty-six-year-old Bongani Philipps has been charged with murder and attempted murder after handing himself over to police in Manenberg on Saturday.

Phillips' arrest comes after two other suspects allegedly linked to the case were released from custody last Friday just before they were due to appear in court.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut: "The circumstances surrounding the murders and attempted murder are still under investigation and the case against two suspects who have been arrested during last week has not been enrolled at court due to technicalities pointed out by the senior State prosecutor."

Traut said that warrants for the arrest of the two suspects had been issued and once arrested, they would join Philipps in the dock.

This article first appeared on EWN : Suspect linked to Gugulethu triple murder appears in court