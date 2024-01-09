NUM appealing mass dismissal of Gold One mine workers
Ray White speaks with Mpho Phakedi, NUM Deputy General Secretary and Andrew Levy, Labour Analyst.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
In October last year over 500 miners were reportedly being held hostage at the Gold One mine in springs.
They were allegedly being held by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) demanding representation at the mine.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and AMCU were locked in a meeting with the mine management to find a resolution and since then 401 miners have been dismissed because of illegal strike action.
Levy says that to fire this many workers at once does come with huge risks.
The reason mass dismissals are always a last resort is that you lose a lot of trained and skilled people.Andrew Levy, Labour Analyst
While a large company like Gold One will likely have taken on advice before taking this step, and would have followed process, he says it is understandable that NUM will choose to defend their workers.
Whatever plays out in the CCMA, the court, wherever it may be, it’s very unlikely that people would be reinstated if the process was faulty. It’s more likely they’d get some compensation but that will depend on the facts that emerge.Andrew Levy, Labour Analyst
Phakedi says that NUM does not believe Gold One has taken the right decision, and that certain processes have been overlooked.
He adds that they will be helping workers appeal against their dismissals.
We are hopeful that we should be able to bring them back through the process of appeal.Mpho Phakedi, Deputy General Secretary - NUM
This article first appeared on 702 : NUM appealing mass dismissal of Gold One mine workers
