A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
Ray White is joined by Boitumelo Mpakanyane, RISE Mzansi's Head of Internal Democracy.
As one of the newest new kids on South Africa's political block Rize Mzansi is taking a somewhat 'new' approach when it comes to their 2024 general elections campaign.
It's gathered various leaders in industry to be part of their independent candidate selection nominations process for the upcoming general election.
What we've realised in the crises that grips South African communities and societies is a leadership crisis.Boitumelo Mpakanyane, Head of Internal Democracy - RISE Mzansi
We decided to take a step away from cadre deployment...and allow communities to directly nominate and appoint their public representatives.Boitumelo Mpakanyane, Head of Internal Democracy - RISE Mzansi
What this approach does, says Mpakanyane, is create a greater degree of accountability between citizens and public representatives.
The party had an open candidate nomination process, which closed on 5 January 2024, with more than 400 nominations and applications received over the last few months.
In order to get 'new answers', we need new leaders, adds Mpakanyane.
He says the party enlisted the country's top minds to serve on its Independent Candidate Selection Nominations Committee.
To do the work of adjudicating and selecting the preliminary list of candidates that we deploy to the national assembly.Boitumelo Mpakanyane, Head of Internal Democracy - RISE Mzansi
Among those active citizens enlisted by The Elexions Agency to serve on Rise Mzansi's Independent NomCom are Brigalia Bam former Chairperson at Independent Electoral Commission, political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete, Neeshan Balton Civil Society Activist and Prof. Richard Calland.
Former news editor Songezo Zibi, officially launched Rise Mzansi in April last year.
The party plans to contest the 2024 general elections with Zibi as its presidential candidate.
