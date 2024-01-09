Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends

9 January 2024 9:23 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Golf
Nike
Tiger Woods
sport news

Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.

Nike and legendary golfer Tiger Woods are parting ways after 27 years.

The pair announced the end of their long partnership together on Monday, 8 January.

Nike originally signed Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old to a five-year, $40 million deal.

Fast forward almost three decades later, the brand has played a major role in Woods’ golf journey to the top.

In a tribute to the athlete, Nike shared an iconic photo with the caption: ‘It was a hell of a round, Tiger.’

The brand goes on to say:

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf.”

“You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

In a statement, Woods says his partnership with the team has been filled with amazing moments and memories.

This included building the Nike Gold division from scratch.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Woods goes on to reassure he is not walking away from the greens just yet.

“People will ask if there is another chapter… Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”


This article first appeared on 947 : Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends




