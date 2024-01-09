Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Nike and legendary golfer Tiger Woods are parting ways after 27 years.
The pair announced the end of their long partnership together on Monday, 8 January.
Nike originally signed Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old to a five-year, $40 million deal.
Fast forward almost three decades later, the brand has played a major role in Woods’ golf journey to the top.
In a tribute to the athlete, Nike shared an iconic photo with the caption: ‘It was a hell of a round, Tiger.’
The brand goes on to say:
“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf.”
“You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”
In a statement, Woods says his partnership with the team has been filled with amazing moments and memories.
This included building the Nike Gold division from scratch.
“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”
Woods goes on to reassure he is not walking away from the greens just yet.
“People will ask if there is another chapter… Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”
January 8, 2024
This article first appeared on 947 : Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tiger_Woods_(42998180042).jpg
More from Sport
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.Read More
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.Read More
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.Read More
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam GilchristRead More
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)
Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.Read More
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson
Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts.Read More
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.Read More
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)
Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?Read More
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.Read More