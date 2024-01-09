ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Prof Levy Ndou, Political Analyst
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula confirmed what we all know, the ANC lied to protect Zuma around the Nkandla scandal.
He specifically mentioned the renovations done at Nkandla, with state funds, such as the controversial “fire pool.”
There is a clear difference between a fire extinguisher and a swimming pool.Levy Ndou, Political Analyst
Following this he issued a statement on X saying they did not lie; they were just upholding the rule of law until findings were made.
There is a clear trend in all of this. They were found not to have done the right thing by the cops, and justice Zondo said there should be further scrutiny and further accountability.Levy Ndou, Political Analyst
This admission comes after Zuma stated he would not be supporting the party in the 2024 elections.
Ndou says that the ANC will be forced to remove Jacob Zuma after this, despite him saying that he is not leaving the party.
