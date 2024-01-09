SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon





Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Tony Karon, about why he believes South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is more about global relations and not just the destruction of Gaza and its people.

It was Nelson Mandela who, in 1990 during a US television interview said "one of the mistakes which some political analysts make is to think their enemies should be our enemies".

It's an idea Karon says is certainly at play as South Africa launches its legal case against Israel for what it calls its acts of genocide against Palestine.

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

On Monday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 22,835 Palestinians had been killed so far, with another 58,416 reportedly injured.

In an 84-page suit, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza and asks the International Court of Justice to urgently declare that Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

In a probing piece, Karon wrote: “Israel’s founders have proudly rooted their enterprise in the moral universe of European colonialism. Israel’s crimes are putting the liberal West on trial.”

He adds: “The chosen battleground may be the cataclysmic urgency of stopping Israel’s crimes, but the court case is about a lot more than Palestine — it may in fact be a harbinger of a tectonic challenge to a world run according to rules that legitimise or sanitise the crimes of U.S. elites and their global allies. They may not be named as respondents, but President Biden and Secretary Blinken are on trial along with Netanyahu, Gantz and Gallant."

It's the basic principle of non-alignment that had always been part of the third-world identity of the ANC and of liberation struggles everywhere. Tony Karon, journalist

In some ways, I see this as a revival of that spirit...I don't think South Africa gains anything materially by doing this. Tony Karon, journalist

This is basically taking a stance, that is a moral stance, that is completely at odds with the United States and with the liberal world order. Tony Karon, journalist

Karon says by launching its legal action, South Africa has 'broken the rules', which is to cow-tow to America and the 'liberal world order', which Karon says US President Biden calls the 'rules-based international order'.

When Israel so blatantly and on such a wide scale acts in complete violation of international law...basically, the message from the US is 'nobody say a word'. Tony Karon, journalist

So South Africa's actually broken that rule. South Africa's stood up to the US and gone, we cannot sit back while you arm and enable a genocide. Tony Karon, journalist

