SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Tony Karon, about why he believes South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is more about global relations and not just the destruction of Gaza and its people.
RELATED:EXPLAINER: What will happen during SA's case against Israel at the ICJ
It was Nelson Mandela who, in 1990 during a US television interview said "one of the mistakes which some political analysts make is to think their enemies should be our enemies".
It's an idea Karon says is certainly at play as South Africa launches its legal case against Israel for what it calls its acts of genocide against Palestine.
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
On Monday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 22,835 Palestinians had been killed so far, with another 58,416 reportedly injured.
In an 84-page suit, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza and asks the International Court of Justice to urgently declare that Israel violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.
In a probing piece, Karon wrote: “Israel’s founders have proudly rooted their enterprise in the moral universe of European colonialism. Israel’s crimes are putting the liberal West on trial.”
He adds: “The chosen battleground may be the cataclysmic urgency of stopping Israel’s crimes, but the court case is about a lot more than Palestine — it may in fact be a harbinger of a tectonic challenge to a world run according to rules that legitimise or sanitise the crimes of U.S. elites and their global allies. They may not be named as respondents, but President Biden and Secretary Blinken are on trial along with Netanyahu, Gantz and Gallant."
It's the basic principle of non-alignment that had always been part of the third-world identity of the ANC and of liberation struggles everywhere.Tony Karon, journalist
In some ways, I see this as a revival of that spirit...I don't think South Africa gains anything materially by doing this.Tony Karon, journalist
This is basically taking a stance, that is a moral stance, that is completely at odds with the United States and with the liberal world order.Tony Karon, journalist
Karon says by launching its legal action, South Africa has 'broken the rules', which is to cow-tow to America and the 'liberal world order', which Karon says US President Biden calls the 'rules-based international order'.
When Israel so blatantly and on such a wide scale acts in complete violation of international law...basically, the message from the US is 'nobody say a word'.Tony Karon, journalist
So South Africa's actually broken that rule. South Africa's stood up to the US and gone, we cannot sit back while you arm and enable a genocide.Tony Karon, journalist
RELATED: South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123362917_justice-law-legal-concept-.html?vti=oeb3bko81s61osy4mh-1-2
More from Local
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More
Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool
The facility has been closed for two years due to maintenance issues.Read More
Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in pupils repeating grades.Read More
Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling for officials in the Department of Higher Education to be fired after leaked audios suggest deep corruption.Read More
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen.Read More
Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights
This trend has remained steady in Johannesburg but seems to now be moving down to Cape Town.Read More
More from World
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.Read More
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo
Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals.Read More
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake
1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.Read More
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD
Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD.Read More
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine
Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change.Read More
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping.Read More
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.Read More
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.Read More