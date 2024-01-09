Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights





Lester Kiewit speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

Listen to the discussion below.

While the crime trend of stealing the headlights from Volkswagen (VW) vehicles is not new, the trend does not seem to be letting up anytime soon.

All it takes is a minute or two and both of your vehicle’s headlights could disappear.

Page says this crime trend results from the parts being easy to remove and the vehicle’s popularity.

Over the last year, the VW Polo has been the best-selling car month-on-month in South Africa.

Page adds that because an original part replacement can set the owner back anywhere between R20,000 to R30,000 (if they are not insured), they will often turn to resellers and third-party sellers.

Now you’ve got this quagmire of a situation where it is easy to take out and there is a massive demand… As soon as something becomes popular on the street, something that can be easily sold, this is going to happen. Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This crime trend has remained steady in Johannesburg but seems to now be moving down to Cape Town.

Page says VW South Africa has previously said they are aware of the problem and are working towards finding a solution.