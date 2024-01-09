Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air

9 January 2024 11:15 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Blade Nzimande
NSFAS
South African Communist Party
organisation undoing tax abuse
cyril ramaphosa

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Tuesday laid criminal charges against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at the Cape Town Central Police Station following corruption allegations against him.

Nzimande alongside his party, the South African Communist Party, and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Ernest Khosa - are accused of receiving kickbacks for tenders from NSFAS service providers.

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and NSFAS.

The DA has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Nzimande and for the Special Investigative Unit to probe the allegations.

However, Nzimande has rubbished the claims - adding that he's willing to cooperate with any investigation against him.

Referring to Monday’s media briefing regarding the corruption claims, the DA said: “Nzimande squandered his opportunity to take the public into his confidence.”

The party added that the minister “provided no evidence to contradict OUTA’s allegations and assure vulnerable students who depend on NSFAS or the public at large that he hasn’t willfully risked their futures to enrich himself and his comrades”.

ALSO READ:


This article first appeared on EWN : DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air




