DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Tuesday laid criminal charges against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande at the Cape Town Central Police Station following corruption allegations against him.
Nzimande alongside his party, the South African Communist Party, and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Ernest Khosa - are accused of receiving kickbacks for tenders from NSFAS service providers.
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and NSFAS.
Leaked recordings revealed that the ANC’s tentacles of corruption are targeting student funding through corrupt tenders.
The DA has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Nzimande and for the Special Investigative Unit to probe the allegations.
However, Nzimande has rubbished the claims - adding that he's willing to cooperate with any investigation against him.
Referring to Monday’s media briefing regarding the corruption claims, the DA said: “Nzimande squandered his opportunity to take the public into his confidence.”
The party added that the minister “provided no evidence to contradict OUTA’s allegations and assure vulnerable students who depend on NSFAS or the public at large that he hasn’t willfully risked their futures to enrich himself and his comrades”.
'I'm not going to resign,' says Nzimande amid NSFAS corruption allegations
Nzimande says corruption claims part of smear campaign against him
