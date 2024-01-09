Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
Thabo Mdluli speaks to Betty Mkatshwa, Principal Analyst in the Advocacy Department at the Competition Commission, Juané van der Merwe, Legal Officer at the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, and Anthea Cereseto, CEO of the Governing Body Foundation.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
All parents know the stress of the new year school shop, and the rising prices are making this increasingly difficult.
The cost of uniforms in particular is becoming a worry to the point that parents have reached out to the Competition Commission.
Parents complained about being forced to buy uniforms from a particular shop or supplier at an exorbitant cost.
Mkatshwa says that every year they are inundated with calls from parents about this issue and it has been ongoing for some time.
She explains that when schools have an exclusive arrangement with one supplier, this allows the supplier to change the quality and price of products without having to worry about competing.
Over the years, the Commission has been working with Education Departments to ensure that schools comply with the Competition Act, adds Mkatshwa.
In terms of compliance, in the past years, things have not been great, but we think with the outreach initiatives that we did last year things should improve significantly.Betty Mkatshwa, Principal Analyst in the Advocacy Department - Competition Commission
Van der Merwe believes it is not necessary to have so many unique and branded uniform pieces, as this is contributing to the lack of competition.
Cereseto adds that we should also look into whether it is necessary for young children to be wearing blazers, as this is usually the most expensive piece of the uniform.
This article first appeared on 702 : Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91650586_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
