Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
Clarence Ford speaks to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO, Wayne Duvenage about the allegations.
RELATED:Blade Nzimande can't use e-tolls to fund Sanral's R67bn debt says Outa
As calls mount for the President to fire Blade Nzimande over corruption allegations against him, the Higher Education Minister says he won't be resigning.
Nzimande and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chair Ernest Khosa are accused of receiving bribes worth millions of rands from NSFAS service providers.
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of recordings alleging there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and NSFAS.
But the minister says stepping down from his position is the last thing on his mind: "I'm not going to resign...why should I resign? Someone mentioned my name. Ministers names are dropped everywhere...almost all the time."
Duvenage says the recordings clearly indicate the minister was aware of the alleged corruption.
We are saying that from those recordings it seems very clear to us that the minister is aware.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
It is highly irregular, wrong and illegal for the chairpersons of boards to be meeting with service providers in this way, this is how corruption takes place.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
If you listen to those recordings, there are very clear indications of services and favours that have been passed on.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The chairperson is not negating it or denying it, he's acknowledging it in those conversations.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Nzimande says he's planning to meet with the president to share his side of the story.
RELATED:OUTA alleges corruption in Higher Education: 'We believe it goes to the top'
More from Local
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More
Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool
The facility has been closed for two years due to maintenance issues.Read More
Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in pupils repeating grades.Read More
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen.Read More
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights
This trend has remained steady in Johannesburg but seems to now be moving down to Cape Town.Read More