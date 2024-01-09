Streaming issues? Report here
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess

9 January 2024 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Toby Shapshak
Camera
Vlogging
Tech with Toby

Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief of Stuff Studios.

Everybody who's anybody seems to be, or wants to be a vlogger/influencer/content creator these days.

The nifty PowerShot V10 from Canon could be your secret weapon to help get your message across on any number of social platforms.

Screengrab of the Canon PowerShot V10 from Facebook video
Screengrab of the Canon PowerShot V10 from Facebook video

Canon describes the device a a dedicated 4K vlogging camera to 'captivate and grow your subscribers'.

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief of Stuff Studios.

Shapshak notes that while the V10's lens may be aimed at vloggers, Canon's original PowerShot lens was a long one actually targeting birders.

They are now looking at not birders but VLOGGERS, and this is a clever 'solution'. It uses a different form factor and (showing my age) I'm going to say it's about the size of a pack of cigarettes, which is how everybody used to describe the original iPods when they came out.... but that's the size of the V10.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief - Stuff Studios

This means the device is relatively lightweight and very compact, Shapshak reports.

He describes its look as similar to the original flip cameras.

It's got a little touch screen at the back... but what you can do is flip it up so that you can look at it from the front. It's got a very wide 6.6 mm lens, 5.8 exposure, so it's very good.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief - Stuff Studios

Most importantly Shapshak says, it shoots 4K video, known as UHD or ultra-high-definition.

"You can get 25 or 30 frames per second; if you want to shoot it at full HD, you can get 50-60 frames..."

The one criticism Shapshak does proffer, is the V10's tendency to reflect a double chin for the person shooting.

It's kind of unflattering if you use the clever little kickstand that comes with it. You can position it on a desk and you can look down at it... but even if you don't have a double chin being filmed from a low angle it will give you a double chin whether you like it or not.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-Chief - Stuff Studios

The Canon PowerShot V10 will cost you around R10 000.

Click here for more on the device specs, and scroll up to listen to Shapshak's review




