Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless soc... 9 January 2024 8:38 PM
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen. 9 January 2024 12:17 PM
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 9 January 2024 11:25 AM
View all Local
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating wi... 9 January 2024 11:15 AM
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate. 9 January 2024 9:53 AM
ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool' The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party. 9 January 2024 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless soc... 9 January 2024 8:38 PM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Business
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless soc... 9 January 2024 8:38 PM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February. 5 January 2024 2:40 PM
View all Sport
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn! 8 January 2024 11:36 AM
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards. 8 January 2024 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 9 January 2024 11:25 AM
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. 8 January 2024 12:09 PM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap 1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden. 5 January 2024 1:46 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words

9 January 2024 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
communication
Politico
Axios

Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

RELATED:

BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

@ rawpixel/123rf.com
@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less.

It's written by the founders of media startups Axios and Politico - Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz.

The book has got 27 291 words, and it will take you 104 minutes to read. It's that quick.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The beauty is that the people who wrote this book all come from a magazine or writing background. VandeHei was writing for Time, Allen was writing for Washington Post, Schwartz was writing for Politico... and for each one of those, brevity has truly become an obsession now, because never before in human history have people been able to spew out more words through more media with more velocity.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The important thing to note is, no matter what you do, 50-60% of the average employee's time is spent on communication of some sort, and if you haven't had training in this you probably will not do well... and I think this book is a nice, brief form of training.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The key is this: if you had to get things as sharp as you can, you probably could do that by following very few key rules, and the key rules of smart brevity. For example, you could say 'you can do a lot more with less' or you could simply say 'do more with less'.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

If short is shallow, it's just bad communication. It's got to be short and clear. The golden rule is that you've got to write for your audience.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

Brevity is confidence. Length is fear.

This is the guiding principle of Smart Brevity, a communication formula built by Axios journalists to prioritize essential news and information, explain its impact and deliver it in a concise and visual format. Now, the co-founders of Axios have created an essential guide for communicating effectively and efficiently using Smart Brevity—think Strunk and White’s Elements of Style for the digital age.

In SMART BREVITY: The Power of Saying More with Less, Axios co-founders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, and Roy Schwartz teach readers how to say more with less in virtually any format. They also share communications lessons learned from their decades of experience in media, business and communications.

Scroll up to listen to Mann's review




9 January 2024 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
communication
Politico
Axios

More from Business Books

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator

12 December 2023 6:35 PM

BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: David Robson on X @d_a_robson

Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life

21 November 2023 8:15 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rescuing Our Republic by Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal - image supplied

New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself

14 November 2023 8:23 PM

Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?

9 November 2023 7:35 PM

'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda Goodall

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peshkova/123rf.com

Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

17 October 2023 7:32 PM

Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?

10 October 2023 8:31 PM

BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Hartley

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them

20 September 2023 8:40 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global management consulting firm McKinsey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board

Business Local

Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot

Local

Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: DA lays charges against Blade, Ladysmith’s devastating floods

9 January 2024 10:10 PM

Kwezanamuhla: I-OUTA ithi uNzimande uyasabisa, kushubile eLadysmith yizikhukhula

9 January 2024 9:33 PM

Competition Commission to prosecute schools over uniform prices

9 January 2024 9:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA