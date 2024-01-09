Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
Bruce Whitfield interviews Georgina Crouth, associate editor at Business Maverick.
Woolworths has clarified that it's only WCafés that will be going cashless from 16 January.
This followed an outcry on social media from Woolies customers who are opposed to the idea of not being able to pay for purchases with hard cash.
Context is everything champs. Lolzzzz#woolworths pic.twitter.com/XR4bX3mCtH' Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) January 7, 2024
In an article for Business Maverick, associate editor Georgina Crouth points out that while cash might be legal tender in the country, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) says merchants are not obliged to accept cash.
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Crouth says she was surprised that Woolies regulars were actually so surprised that the retailer wanted to go cashless.
Not only is it the way of the world right now, it is ALSO the way of South Africa she notes.
Believe it or not, South Africa actually has a strategy in terms of going cashless by 2030. The Payments Association is investigating options there... We do have people shunning cash in favour of card and other non-cash payments because, as you say, it just makes sense.Georgina Crouth, Associate Editor - Business Maverick
There is a huge security risk to cash; it's also expensive... and just cumbersome... People are preferring to use cards and the market's responding to that.Georgina Crouth, Associate Editor - Business Maverick
Crouth sees the Woolies customer 'outrage' as a storm in a teacup.
RELATED: Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
It's not only Woolworths and other big retailers like Shoprite Checkers experimenting with a cashless and also cashierless environment, she emphasizes.
In the townships we are also seeing that there's a definite shift towards using cards at spaza shops and at shebeens, because there's less of a security risk. People don't want to have to be forced to tuck money into their underwear so that they don't get robbed. It's just so much safer when you take your card or you have an app on your phone.Georgina Crouth, Associate Editor - Business Maverick
Click here for a comparison of developments in other countries
