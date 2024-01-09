Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital.
Major South African and international banks have been cleared of manipulating the rand by the Competition Appeal Court (CAC).
The charges were brought against 28 banks by the Competition Commission, after years of investigation.
The court found that the competition watchdog had failed to gather sufficient evidence to implicate most of these institutions in currency manipulation.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight into the long-running saga from Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital.
Kooyman says it came as no surprise that the charges against most of the accused banks were thrown out.
He describes the case as 'one that could never be won'.
It is just another case of South Africa, or the authorities, shooting themselves in the foot... In fact the verdict also says part of the problem was the framing or how the case was brought, in that it was trying to allege that the 28 banks co-ordinated the activities to participate in a single over-arching conspiracy... so in other words, cartel activity.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
To prove that these 28 institutions worked together over a period of six years with the single aim of manipulating the currency is just impossible to prove, Kooyman reiterates.
It seems the Commission could have made a case instead of individual transactions that might have been involved, he says.
The tool that was used, according to the Competition Commission, was the Bloomberg chatrooms... But then it is individual clients who might lose out because the trade of bank A and bank B agree on a price for efficiency's sake, or for profit's sake... but not 28 banks consistently colluding to manipulate the rand.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Unfortunately the popular press and our ministers in Cabinet then immediately made it that the banks were responsible for the collapse of the rand over the last six years.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Multi-national bank Standard Chartered was the most recent to cough up and pay a fine, but Kooyman believes this was simply a case of finding a way to get the case off their backs.
Look, there might have been cases where Standard Chartered indeed with individual traders were complicit in setting a price... but, it wasn't conduct agreed to or allowed by the banks themselves, and the Competition Commission should rather probe that.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
I don't think anybody in the industry ever thought that the banks would be found guilty, or that the fines would be onerous. I think more it was the damage to the reputation of banks because it cements the attitude out there that banks or the large institutions are always out to get us as the common man, which is not true.Kokkie Kooyman, Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
