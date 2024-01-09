Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool





John Maytham spoke to Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross.

"Langa Swimming Pool provides the perfect opportunity for families to cool down on a hot summer’s day as it includes a main pool and a splash pool."

This is how the City of Cape Town's website describes the Langa Swimming Pool, but for two years, residents were denied this experience due to maintenance issues.

Residents' frustration with the closure recently saw them invade the facility, according to a News24 article.

There are reportedly signs prohibiting entry to the facility, but residents ignored them and law enforcement had to be called in.

According to the City of Cape Town, the facility needs to be closed to address water quality issues and maintenance of filtration pumps.

It's not a simple, small thing. It's a mechanical component that needs to be seen to with these upgrades. We need to make sure that we do the things right. Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

But why has this process taken so long?

Van der Ross says it boils down to tenders and the City's lack of internal capacity to ensure regular maintenance.

What we need to take into account is that for the past good couple of years, we never had tenders in place to look at the maintenance of the swimming pools. Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

We are busy building more internal capacity to make sure regular maintenance does happen. This is the one thing that we have acknowledged that we lack when it comes to maintenance of our swimming pools and that is what led it to be in the state that it is. Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town

Repair work to the Langa Swimming Pool is set to start next Tuesday, says Van der Ross.

She adds that they are looking at re-opening the facility in mid-February.