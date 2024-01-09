Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool
John Maytham spoke to Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross.
Listen to their conversation in the audio below.
"Langa Swimming Pool provides the perfect opportunity for families to cool down on a hot summer’s day as it includes a main pool and a splash pool."
This is how the City of Cape Town's website describes the Langa Swimming Pool, but for two years, residents were denied this experience due to maintenance issues.
Residents' frustration with the closure recently saw them invade the facility, according to a News24 article.
There are reportedly signs prohibiting entry to the facility, but residents ignored them and law enforcement had to be called in.
According to the City of Cape Town, the facility needs to be closed to address water quality issues and maintenance of filtration pumps.
It's not a simple, small thing. It's a mechanical component that needs to be seen to with these upgrades. We need to make sure that we do the things right.Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town
But why has this process taken so long?
Van der Ross says it boils down to tenders and the City's lack of internal capacity to ensure regular maintenance.
What we need to take into account is that for the past good couple of years, we never had tenders in place to look at the maintenance of the swimming pools.Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town
We are busy building more internal capacity to make sure regular maintenance does happen. This is the one thing that we have acknowledged that we lack when it comes to maintenance of our swimming pools and that is what led it to be in the state that it is.Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town
Repair work to the Langa Swimming Pool is set to start next Tuesday, says Van der Ross.
She adds that they are looking at re-opening the facility in mid-February.
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Family%20and%20home/See-all-city-facilities/Our-recreational-facilities/Swimming%20pools/langa-swimming-pool
More from Local
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More
Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in pupils repeating grades.Read More
Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling for officials in the Department of Higher Education to be fired after leaked audios suggest deep corruption.Read More
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen.Read More
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights
This trend has remained steady in Johannesburg but seems to now be moving down to Cape Town.Read More