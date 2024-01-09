Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has forged ahead with the first step of separating its business operations into three companies.
This after the power utility announced on Tuesday it had appointed a board of 12 non-executive directors from the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA).
Last year, the NTCSA was granted licences by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA), making it solely responsible for transmission, trading, import and export of energy.
In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would be separated into three state-owned entities, responsible for generation, transmission and distribution.
Five years later, Eskom established a board to chair the National Transmission Company of South Africa.
The NTCSA board comprises 12 non-executive directors, many of whom are highly qualified, with a wealth of experience and knowledge on the energy front.
The NTCSA board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.
She will be joined by a host of other leading experts in South Africa such as Dr Brian Armstrong, a professor and current chair of Digital Business at Wits’ and the former group chief operating officer at Telkom.
Armstrong has been appointed as the lead independent director.
Eskom said the appointment of the NTCSA board takes the power utility a step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry.
#EskomMediaStatement' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 9, 2024
Eskom Board announces the appointment of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) Board #Eskom pic.twitter.com/LbJFJ4UpEN
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
Source : EWN
