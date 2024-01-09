



John Perlman spoke to KasiNomic Revolution: The Rise of African Informal Economies author, GG Alcock.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

Alcock notes a rapid shift towards digitisation, especially in the spaza sector, with a move away from cash and towards card-based transactions for both payments and withdrawals.

He adds that cash backs have fast-tracked this move.

What we've seen is that this kind of cash backs in card payments has really accelerated people not going to withdraw money at malls and shopping centres where they've got to pay a taxi fare, stand in a queue for an hour or two; they can just walk into their local spaza shop and do it." GG Alcock, Author - KasiNomic Revolution: The Rise of African Informal Economies

A Customer Paying Using a Credit Card / Pexels: Kampus Production

Alcock says the move towards going cashless can also be seen within taverns and fast-food outlets in the informal economy.

One might assume that the elderly would be wary about going cashless, but Alcock says the vast proportion of people who have pushed for spaza shops to get a card acceptance device are pensioners and social grant recipients.

This article first appeared on 702 : Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash