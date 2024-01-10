PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 9 January 2024 are as follows:
PowerBall: 12, 20, 24, 33, 43 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 15, 17, 25, 34, 42 PB: 01
#DrawResults for 09/01/24 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 9, 2024
#PowerBall: 12, 20, 24, 33, 43#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 15, 17, 25, 34, 42#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/PbgBS36oQ5
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow
Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment analyst Chris Gilmour.Read More
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money
Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times.Read More
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issues.Read More
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.Read More
Good Samaritan to the rescue! Cape Town toddler reunited with teddy
Who doesn't love a happy ending!Read More
Are you in a relationship with a narcissist? Workshop offers healing and support
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to trauma-informed therapist and social worker Claudia Roodt about a workshop for women healing from narcissistic abuse.Read More
WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing
Users will be able to share music during ongoing video calls.Read More
From gardening to changing tyres... Cape Town school teaches REAL-WORLD skills
Pinelands North Primary School is teaching students useful life skills in preparation for the real world.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More