Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt





MBOMBELA - The President of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, is seemingly not worried about ActionSA’s attempts to launch an investigation into how his organisation settled its multi-million rand Ezulweni Investments debt.

ActionSA wrote to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), requesting an explanation of how the ANC managed to settle its R102 million debt to the company.

It argued that the ANC might have contravened the terms of the Electoral Party Funding Act.

ActionSA approached the IEC following a short announcement from the ANC that it managed to settle its debt over 2019 election posters, with no terms of the agreement shared with the public.

A nonchalant Ramaphosa seemed unfazed by ActionSA’s move to get more details on how his party managed to pay its Ezulweni Investments debt.

Concerns were raised over the donations that would have needed to be made to assist the governing party, seemingly yet to be declared with the IEC.

Ramaphosa said those who believe the ANC’s agreement with the company might be irregular should consider approaching the office of the party’s treasurer-general to get clarity on the matter.

“It’s fairly straightforward. It’s a settlement of a debt. So, whoever wants to look at that may do so, if they so wish.”

According to the Political Party Funding Act, parties are required to declare donations exceeding the R100,000 threshold.

