Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS... 10 January 2024 1:48 PM
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water. 10 January 2024 1:38 PM
View all Local
'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024. 10 January 2024 6:10 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza,... 10 January 2024 12:30 PM
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investme... 10 January 2024 7:12 AM
View all Politics
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times. 10 January 2024 7:22 PM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 10 January 2024 7:37 AM
View all Business
French grocer to drop big brand over high prices, why SA retailers can't follow Local food retailers aren't in a position to push back in the case of suppliers unfairly upping their prices, says investment anal... 10 January 2024 7:44 PM
Investment outlook 2024: What to expect and how best to invest your money Citadel Investment Services' Maarten Ackerman shares valuable tips on how to invest your money in challenging times. 10 January 2024 7:22 PM
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues) Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issue... 10 January 2024 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
View all Sport
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’? The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate. 10 January 2024 11:34 AM
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which sta... 10 January 2024 10:54 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt

10 January 2024 7:12 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Independent Electoral Commission
ActionSA
Ezulweni Investments

ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investments, argued that the governing party might’ve contravened the Electoral Party Funding Act’s terms.

MBOMBELA - The President of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, is seemingly not worried about ActionSA’s attempts to launch an investigation into how his organisation settled its multi-million rand Ezulweni Investments debt.

ActionSA wrote to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), requesting an explanation of how the ANC managed to settle its R102 million debt to the company.

It argued that the ANC might have contravened the terms of the Electoral Party Funding Act.

READ: ANC hits back at ActionSA's bid to probe Ezulweni Investments settlement

ActionSA approached the IEC following a short announcement from the ANC that it managed to settle its debt over 2019 election posters, with no terms of the agreement shared with the public.

A nonchalant Ramaphosa seemed unfazed by ActionSA’s move to get more details on how his party managed to pay its Ezulweni Investments debt.

Concerns were raised over the donations that would have needed to be made to assist the governing party, seemingly yet to be declared with the IEC.

Ramaphosa said those who believe the ANC’s agreement with the company might be irregular should consider approaching the office of the party’s treasurer-general to get clarity on the matter.

“It’s fairly straightforward. It’s a settlement of a debt. So, whoever wants to look at that may do so, if they so wish.”

According to the Political Party Funding Act, parties are required to declare donations exceeding the R100,000 threshold.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt




10 January 2024 7:12 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Independent Electoral Commission
ActionSA
Ezulweni Investments

More from Politics

FILE: An ANC flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP

'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon

10 January 2024 6:10 PM

The former leader of the DA asks whether South Africa will join the club in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Xabi Oregi via Pexels

Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case

10 January 2024 12:30 PM

But South Africa has stood its ground during debate at the United Nations General Assembly on the Security Council’s veto on Gaza, saying it has an obligation under international law to prevent violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lays criminal charges against Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande relating to National Student Financial Aid Scheme fraud allegations on 9 January 2023. DA MP Siviwe Gwarube (right), DA member of Parliament Karabo Khakhau (left). Picture: Supplied/@Our_DA on X

DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air

9 January 2024 11:15 AM

Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating within the Higher Education Department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rise Mzansi logo. Picture: Twitter/@Makashule

A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi

9 January 2024 9:53 AM

'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

ANC admits to lying to protect Zuma about the controversial 'fire pool'

9 January 2024 9:46 AM

The ANC admitted that they lied to protect former president Jacob Zuma, after he turned his back on the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the cake-cutting ceremony in Mbombela to mark the party's birthday on 8 January 2024. Picture: @MYANC/X

ANC much stronger now, says Ramaphosa

8 January 2024 5:22 PM

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said its renewal programme had successfully rooted out members who were pulling the organisation backwards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections

8 January 2024 12:48 PM

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) leadership in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 6 January 2024 ahead of the party's 112th birthday celebrations. Picture: X/@GwedeMantashe1

112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga

8 January 2024 12:22 PM

The ANC is gearing up to host its 112th anniversary celebration this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why

8 January 2024 11:10 AM

Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula addresses members and supporters of the ANC at the Mjindi Town Hall in Barberton on Sunday 7 January 2024, on the eve of the party's 112th birthday. Picture: Supplied/@MYANC on X

ANC broke its back and defended Zuma in futility, says Mbalula

8 January 2024 7:46 AM

The ANC is in Mpumalanga where it’s marking its 112th birthday on Monday, and mobilising supporters for a January 8th rally in Mbombela on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Liberation movements tend to lose power after 30 years' - Tony Leon

Politics

71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years

Local

Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt should have discussed ways to prevent floods in Ladysmith - KZN COGTS MEC

10 January 2024 9:12 PM

Mokonyane says Jacob Zuma's right to freedom of association must be respected

10 January 2024 8:32 PM

Disaster prevention measures in Ladysmith to cost over R1bn - KZN COGTA

10 January 2024 8:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA